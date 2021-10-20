$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will report earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.22. Dorman Products posted earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.42 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dorman Products by 3,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 10,267.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DORM opened at $100.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.01 and a 200 day moving average of $100.33. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $85.50 and a twelve month high of $113.13.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

