$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2021

Brokerages expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to announce $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year sales of $6.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.32.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $416.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $437.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $406.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.47.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after acquiring an additional 540,785 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,143,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $417,408,000 after purchasing an additional 482,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,990,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,445,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $427,797,000 after purchasing an additional 344,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

