$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will announce $1.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Northern Trust posted sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year sales of $6.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $6.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.81.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 10,444.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS opened at $121.41 on Wednesday. Northern Trust has a one year low of $76.20 and a one year high of $123.18. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

