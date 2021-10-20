$1.80 EPS Expected for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.55. Santander Consumer USA posted earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year earnings of $8.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $10.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $6.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SC shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SC. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth $42,257,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth $13,908,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 79.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 969,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,224,000 after acquiring an additional 429,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,793,000 after acquiring an additional 360,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 54.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,016,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,917,000 after purchasing an additional 356,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SC opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.32. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. Santander Consumer USA has a 52-week low of $19.77 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a current ratio of 45.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

