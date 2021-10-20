$1.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will report $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the highest is $2.06. Mr. Cooper Group reported earnings of $2.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year earnings of $8.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.73 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COOP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.86.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,996 in the last 90 days. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 869,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,211,000 after purchasing an additional 135,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,550,000 after purchasing an additional 84,678 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 207,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.13. 21,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,797. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.10.

Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

