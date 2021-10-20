$1.98 EPS Expected for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) to report $1.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group posted earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $7.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.48 to $8.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alamo Group.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $347.55 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.78%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALG. DA Davidson began coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, EVP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $235,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $76,013.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $696,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,044 shares of company stock worth $2,906,938. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alamo Group during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Alamo Group during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alamo Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Alamo Group during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Alamo Group during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $146.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. Alamo Group has a 12 month low of $115.87 and a 12 month high of $165.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

