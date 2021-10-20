$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to report sales of $1.99 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83 billion. TFI International posted sales of $936.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year sales of $7.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $8.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%.

A number of research firms have commented on TFII. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities downgraded shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$104.95 price objective (down previously from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.27.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $111.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $116.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in TFI International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $703,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth $736,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

