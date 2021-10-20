100,000 Shares in OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTECU) Purchased by Cohanzick Management LLC

Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTECU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OTECU. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I during the second quarter valued at about $4,000,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I during the second quarter valued at about $3,258,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I during the second quarter valued at about $2,513,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I during the second quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I during the second quarter valued at about $931,000.

Shares of OTECU stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,163. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.29.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/similar business combination with one/more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

