1,003,403 Shares in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,003,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,585,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.53% of Leslie’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,453,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 58,071 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 339,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 47,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 151,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Leslie's alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $233,328,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $32.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 30.57.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LESL. Bank of America upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Loop Capital upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.