10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director Sells $753,350.00 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $753,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TXG stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.61. The company had a trading volume of 548,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,728. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $125.84 and a one year high of $208.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 1.27.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.50.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

