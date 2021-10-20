$11.29 Billion in Sales Expected for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to post $11.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.25 billion and the lowest is $10.01 billion. ConocoPhillips reported sales of $4.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 157.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year sales of $42.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.76 billion to $44.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $46.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.96 billion to $50.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.32.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4,445.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 576,677 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,081,000 after buying an additional 563,991 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 41,143 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $75.32 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $75.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.13. The company has a market capitalization of $100.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.93, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

