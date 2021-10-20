$12.26 Billion in Sales Expected for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will report $12.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.70 billion. The TJX Companies posted sales of $10.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full year sales of $48.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.48 billion to $49.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $51.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.98 billion to $53.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The TJX Companies.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,341 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,223,982 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $80,758,000 after acquiring an additional 713,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.63. The TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $76.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The TJX Companies (TJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.