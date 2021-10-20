124,804 Shares in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Purchased by Bloom Tree Partners LLC

Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 124,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC owned 1.38% of Kernel Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kernel Group by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 104,098 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,638,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,307,000.

Shares of Kernel Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.74. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,716. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

