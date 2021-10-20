13,653 Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Bought by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 15,651 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,322,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $82.12. 60,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,733. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $82.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.79.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

