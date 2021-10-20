13D Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

13D Management LLC lessened its stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,205 shares during the quarter. GCP Applied Technologies makes up about 3.6% of 13D Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. 13D Management LLC owned 0.61% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $10,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 70.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

GCP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of GCP stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $22.61. 2,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,298. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.89. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $27.78.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.