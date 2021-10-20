13D Management LLC Has $10.30 Million Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

13D Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the period. Newell Brands comprises approximately 3.5% of 13D Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. 13D Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Newell Brands worth $10,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 445.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 189.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

Shares of NWL stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.13. The company had a trading volume of 41,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,212. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average is $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.