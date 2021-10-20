13D Management LLC Has $10.64 Million Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

13D Management LLC lowered its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. LKQ comprises approximately 3.7% of 13D Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. 13D Management LLC owned 0.07% of LKQ worth $10,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,786,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,023,102,000 after buying an additional 214,343 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in LKQ by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,085,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $594,956,000 after purchasing an additional 216,011 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in LKQ by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,395,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $560,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $282,836,000 after purchasing an additional 54,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in LKQ by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,615,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $276,407,000 after purchasing an additional 163,265 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.95. The stock had a trading volume of 24,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,769. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $56.42.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

