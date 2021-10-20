13D Management LLC Has $13.28 Million Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

13D Management LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,600 shares during the quarter. Elanco Animal Health makes up about 4.6% of 13D Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. 13D Management LLC owned 0.08% of Elanco Animal Health worth $13,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

ELAN traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.34. 43,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,711,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELAN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In other news, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at $744,322.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 16,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062 over the last three months. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

