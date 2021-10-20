13D Management LLC Invests $6.86 Million in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

13D Management LLC purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 154,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,858,000. TreeHouse Foods makes up about 2.4% of 13D Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. 13D Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of TreeHouse Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jana Partners LLC boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 104.2% in the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,152,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,948,000 after buying an additional 2,118,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,826 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,725,000 after acquiring an additional 985,225 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,258,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,175,000 after purchasing an additional 308,620 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

THS stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $39.21. 2,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,709. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $34.33 and a one year high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

