13D Management LLC Lowers Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

13D Management LLC cut its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Evolent Health makes up approximately 3.7% of 13D Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. 13D Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Evolent Health worth $10,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,409,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,495,000 after purchasing an additional 93,655 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,163,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,093,000 after purchasing an additional 60,698 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,638,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,843,000 after purchasing an additional 109,864 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 172.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,314,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,213,000 after purchasing an additional 78,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $4,479,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $457,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,648 shares of company stock worth $7,729,931. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

EVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

NYSE EVH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.33. The stock had a trading volume of 11,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,566. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average of $22.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 2.40. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $222.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.97 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

