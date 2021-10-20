13D Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

13D Management LLC cut its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Merit Medical Systems makes up about 3.0% of 13D Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. 13D Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Merit Medical Systems worth $8,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 8.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MMSI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.81. 1,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,673. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.83 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $280.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.40 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

In other news, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $680,230.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $60,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

