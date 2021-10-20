13D Management LLC Purchases 236,629 Shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

13D Management LLC increased its stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 546,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,629 shares during the period. Pershing Square Tontine makes up 4.3% of 13D Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. 13D Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Pershing Square Tontine worth $12,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the second quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 39.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the second quarter worth about $224,000. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSTH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.71. 7,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,042,615. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.96. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

