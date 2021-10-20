13D Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

13D Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 449,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,024,000. Alkermes accounts for approximately 3.8% of 13D Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. 13D Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Alkermes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 600.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALKS. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America downgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

ALKS traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $30.97. The stock had a trading volume of 13,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,075. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $303.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.83 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $49,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

