13D Management LLC Sells 1,416 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

13D Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Papa John’s International comprises about 4.4% of 13D Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. 13D Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Papa John’s International worth $12,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,732,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,800,000 after buying an additional 90,625 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,136,000 after buying an additional 90,428 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 730,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,743,000 after buying an additional 167,552 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,995,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 620,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,831,000 after purchasing an additional 37,141 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PZZA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.96. 3,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,075. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -144.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.92 and a 200 day moving average of $110.49. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $132.37.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $515.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.