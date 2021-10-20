13D Management LLC Sells 2,347 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

13D Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the period. The Hain Celestial Group comprises approximately 2.8% of 13D Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. 13D Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $8,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,796,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,926 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,371,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,582 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,589,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,788,000 after acquiring an additional 826,229 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 897,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,115,000 after acquiring an additional 588,807 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,032,000 after acquiring an additional 479,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

The Hain Celestial Group stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,346. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.53 and a 200 day moving average of $40.73. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $450.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.46 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

