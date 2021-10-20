13D Management LLC Sells 3,757 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

13D Management LLC cut its position in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the quarter. MEDNAX comprises 3.3% of 13D Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. 13D Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of MEDNAX worth $9,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MEDNAX during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in MEDNAX by 1,207.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 39.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MD traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,905. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $35.67.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MEDNAX news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $284,647.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,069 shares of company stock worth $3,655,028. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MD. Mizuho raised their price target on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on MEDNAX in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEDNAX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

