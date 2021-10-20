13D Management LLC Sells 7,562 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

13D Management LLC lowered its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 650,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,562 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.9% of 13D Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. 13D Management LLC owned 0.40% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $8,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 51,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRWD. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

NASDAQ:IRWD remained flat at $$13.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,049. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 123.20% and a return on equity of 109.74%. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.