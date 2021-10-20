1,471,022 Shares in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Acquired by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,471,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,799,000. PPD accounts for 3.3% of Carlson Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Carlson Capital L P owned 0.42% of PPD as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PPD by 8.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,100,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,055 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in PPD by 80.6% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,415,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,941 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PPD by 728.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,918,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,459 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPD during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,287,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in PPD by 994.7% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,273,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.04. 9,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22. PPD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average of $45.79.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

