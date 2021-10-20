147,822 Shares in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 147,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.79% of OCA Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCAX. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCAX stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

