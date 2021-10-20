150,000 Shares in ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. (NYSE:IACB) Bought by Cohanzick Management LLC

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. (NYSE:IACB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned about 0.47% of ION Acquisition Corp 2 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IACB. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 2 in the 2nd quarter worth $725,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 2 during the second quarter valued at $926,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 2 during the second quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 2 during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IACB stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.92. 232,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,678. ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.88.

ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

