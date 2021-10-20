150,000 Shares in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) Purchased by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCNEU. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $503,000.

NASDAQ:HCNEU opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

