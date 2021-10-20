16,343 Shares in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,343 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 293.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 54.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter worth $197,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter worth $211,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $69.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.56. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.14 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 62.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.06) earnings per share. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.92.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

