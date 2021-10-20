$164.00 Million in Sales Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to report $164.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.54 million to $164.30 million. Manhattan Associates posted sales of $149.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year sales of $647.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $646.01 million to $648.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $697.49 million, with estimates ranging from $693.45 million to $700.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

Shares of MANH opened at $169.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.79 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $83.74 and a one year high of $169.26.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,022,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

