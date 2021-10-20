$17.34 Million in Sales Expected for Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) will post $17.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.68 million to $18.00 million. Capstone Green Energy reported sales of $14.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full year sales of $74.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.99 million to $81.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $93.50 million, with estimates ranging from $78.19 million to $108.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Capstone Green Energy.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.84 million. Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 123.66% and a negative net margin of 26.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstone Green Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:CGRN opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.57. Capstone Green Energy has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $15.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

In other Capstone Green Energy news, CEO Darren Jamison bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 9,846 shares of company stock valued at $40,543 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Green Energy Company Profile

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

