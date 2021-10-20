$171.80 Million in Sales Expected for SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) will report $171.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SkillSoft’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $162.40 million and the highest is $176.50 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkillSoft will report full year sales of $681.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $680.37 million to $682.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $720.86 million, with estimates ranging from $705.00 million to $750.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SkillSoft.

Get SkillSoft alerts:

SKIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SkillSoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIL opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55. SkillSoft has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $12.80.

In related news, CFO Ryan H. Murray purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $187,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkillSoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SkillSoft (SKIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SkillSoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkillSoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.