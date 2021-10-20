17,667 Shares in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Acquired by Bloom Tree Partners LLC

Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992,714 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 334.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,493,000 after buying an additional 4,788,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,482,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,729,000 after buying an additional 3,147,202 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after buying an additional 2,697,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 572.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after buying an additional 1,488,272 shares in the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMC traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.37. The stock had a trading volume of 435,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,915,578. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $72.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.27.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Macquarie downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.64.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

