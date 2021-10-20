177,625 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 177,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,580,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,383,242,000 after acquiring an additional 113,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,079,435,000 after acquiring an additional 340,386 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,307,000 after acquiring an additional 953,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $989,273,000 after acquiring an additional 127,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,666,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,395,000 after purchasing an additional 179,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $176.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.44 and a 200 day moving average of $164.33. The company has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.64 and a 1-year high of $178.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

