18,600 Shares in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 317.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,536,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,554,000 after buying an additional 1,168,526 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 1,144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 603,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,235,000 after buying an additional 554,739 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,156,000 after buying an additional 538,330 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,168,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,514,000 after buying an additional 361,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,031,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,774,000 after buying an additional 252,324 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $100.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $116.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

CRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

