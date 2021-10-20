19,200 Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,483 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,085 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,644,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,605,000 after purchasing an additional 256,239 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,580,000 after purchasing an additional 38,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,336,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,848,000 after purchasing an additional 155,922 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

CZR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $113.93 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.07 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 3.07.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.