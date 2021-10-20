$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to announce sales of $2.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.05 billion. Motorola Solutions reported sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year sales of $8.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.12 billion to $8.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.56 billion to $8.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%.

Several analysts have commented on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.54.

MSI stock opened at $245.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $156.30 and a 12 month high of $248.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $486,537,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,020,243,000 after purchasing an additional 973,510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,971,000 after purchasing an additional 512,955 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,920,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,060,000 after purchasing an additional 365,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 689,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,732,000 after purchasing an additional 364,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

