$2.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will report sales of $2.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.87 billion and the lowest is $2.61 billion. Canadian National Railway posted sales of $2.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year sales of $11.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.27 billion to $11.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.95 billion to $12.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on CNI. Loop Capital downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $124.29 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $98.69 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.27. The company has a market cap of $88.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

