$2.99 Billion in Sales Expected for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) This Quarter

Oct 20th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will announce $2.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.02 billion and the lowest is $2.97 billion. State Street reported sales of $2.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year sales of $11.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.84 billion to $11.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.29 billion to $13.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.85.

NYSE:STT opened at $97.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.12. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. State Street has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 6,927.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 314.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 18.1% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

