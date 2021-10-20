21,700 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Acquired by Boit C F David

Boit C F David bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,000. PepsiCo makes up about 2.4% of Boit C F David’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,259,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488,520 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,500,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 731.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,618,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,227 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,706,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,157 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,356,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,568 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.52. 82,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,871,662. The firm has a market cap of $223.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.75.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

