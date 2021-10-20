239,432 Shares in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 239,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.29% of California Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in California Resources by 2,062.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 5,534.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 83,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $2,362,281.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,175,423 shares of company stock valued at $82,565,175 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.08.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 263.47% and a return on equity of 1,765.75%. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of California Resources from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

