263,703 Shares in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.36% of Enthusiast Gaming at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EGLX. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLX opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.45 million and a PE ratio of -11.61.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $30.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.64 million. Research analysts forecast that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EGLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.42.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

