$29.23 Billion in Sales Expected for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will post $29.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.94 billion and the highest is $29.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted sales of $29.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year sales of $122.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.09 billion to $125.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $121.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $118.16 billion to $124.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $168.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $95.24 and a twelve month high of $171.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,584,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,577,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,222,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,615 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,146,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,178,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,849,569,000 after acquiring an additional 743,975 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

