$29.65 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will report $29.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.30 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported sales of $26.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year sales of $113.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.20 million to $115.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $131.95 million, with estimates ranging from $127.60 million to $136.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.55 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 32.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $1,064,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $206,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $274,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 147,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 109.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 18,615 shares during the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.84. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.16.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.