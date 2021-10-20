$3.36 Billion in Sales Expected for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) will post $3.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for IQVIA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.46 billion and the lowest is $3.33 billion. IQVIA posted sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year sales of $13.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.61 billion to $13.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.41 billion to $15.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.89.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $249.02 on Wednesday. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $150.65 and a twelve month high of $265.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,310,000 after purchasing an additional 797,361 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,361,000 after purchasing an additional 585,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $781,343,000 after purchasing an additional 79,065 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $722,634,000 after purchasing an additional 100,768 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

