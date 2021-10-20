$3.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) This Quarter

Oct 20th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will post $3.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.24 billion and the highest is $3.70 billion. Thor Industries posted sales of $2.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $14.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $15.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.46 billion to $14.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Thor Industries by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 269,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THO opened at $109.50 on Wednesday. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $78.64 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.18 and a 200 day moving average of $120.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

