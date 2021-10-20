$3.50 Billion in Sales Expected for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to post $3.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.57 billion. V.F. reported sales of $2.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year sales of $11.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.69 billion to $12.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.69 billion to $13.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover V.F..

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on V.F. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in V.F. by 18.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in V.F. during the third quarter valued at about $422,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in V.F. by 234.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 223.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VFC opened at $73.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. has a one year low of $65.34 and a one year high of $90.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on V.F. (VFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.